Tiger seniors recognized

Published on 04 February 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Seniors Savannah Wagner, Bailey Floyd, Brett Thomas, Hylke Talsma, Dylan Rogers and Marisa Alexander were recognized prior to the Tiger basketball game.The Tigers basketball team honored their senior members during pregame ceremonies. Four Tigers players, a statistician and a student trainer were recognized.

Members of the team honored were Dylan Rogers, Bailey Floyd, Hylke Talsma, Brett Thomas, Savannah Wagner, and Marisa Alexander. To learn more about seniors and their future plans, see the February 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

