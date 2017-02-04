School Sports
Tiger seniors recognized
04 February 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
The Tigers basketball team honored their senior members during pregame ceremonies. Four Tigers players, a statistician and a student trainer were recognized.
Members of the team honored were Dylan Rogers, Bailey Floyd, Hylke Talsma, Brett Thomas, Savannah Wagner, and Marisa Alexander. To learn more about seniors and their future plans, see the February 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.