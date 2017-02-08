Tigers tied for first in district

School Sports

Trey Wickware (21) goes up for a jump shot for the Tigers. After defeating the Chapel Hill Red Devils 57-53 on Friday night in Tiger gym, the Mount Vernon Tiger varsity basketball team is tied for first place in District 13-3A with two games left in the season.

For details and individual statistics from games against Chapel Hill and Winnsboro, see the February 9 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. To see more photos from the Mount Vernon Tigers basketball games click here.