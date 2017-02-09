Ladies advancing to play-offs

School Sports

Alissa Hill shoots up and over a Chapel Hill opponent. The 12-0 Lady Tigers are in first place in district and advancing to post season play.

They continue to be ranked sixth in 3A competition by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. See the February 9 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details and individual stats from the Chapel Hill and Winnsboro ball games. To see more photos from the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball games click here.