Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu02092017

Last updateThu, 09 Feb 2017 11am

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Ladies advancing to play-offs

School Sports

Ladies advancing to play-offs

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 09 February 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Alissa Hill shoots up and over a Chapel Hill opponent.Alissa Hill shoots up and over a Chapel Hill opponent. The 12-0 Lady Tigers are in first place in district and advancing to post season play.

They continue to be ranked sixth in 3A competition by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. See the February 9 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details and individual stats from the Chapel Hill and Winnsboro ball games. To see more photos from the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball games click here.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.