Fri04282017

Last updateFri, 28 Apr 2017 12pm

Track team sending 11 to regionals

Published on 28 April 2017
Mount Vernon High School boys and girls track teamThe Mount Vernon High School boys and girls track teams competed at the Area meet on Thursday, April 20 and 11 members are advancing to Regionals.

The top four competitors in each event earned the right to advance. The regional meet will be April 28-29 at Whitehouse High School. See the April 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of results from the Area meet.

