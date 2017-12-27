Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun12312017

Last updateWed, 27 Dec 2017 3pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Dribbling the ball

School Sports

Dribbling the ball

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 31 December 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Kalie Dunavant dribbles the ball down the court for the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers.Kalie Dunavant dribbles the ball down the court for the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers.

The Ladies defeated Cooper 71-25 on Tuesday, December 19. Game details and statistics were not available at press time. The Lady Tigers will participate in the Aggie Land Invitational December 28-30. They will be hosts for Prairiland on Tuesday, January 2 with the junior varsity starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.