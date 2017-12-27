Dribbling the ball

School Sports

Kalie Dunavant dribbles the ball down the court for the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers.

The Ladies defeated Cooper 71-25 on Tuesday, December 19. Game details and statistics were not available at press time. The Lady Tigers will participate in the Aggie Land Invitational December 28-30. They will be hosts for Prairiland on Tuesday, January 2 with the junior varsity starting at 1 p.m.