Lady Tigers fall to Chapel Hill

School Sports

Jakayda Fountain dribbles around a Chapel Hill player to bring the ball down court for the Lady Tigers.

The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team lost 41-59 to Chapel Hill in Tiger Gym on Friday, January 12. At the mid point in District 13-3A competition, Mount Vernon is in third place with a 4-2 record. See the January 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details from the game.