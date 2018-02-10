Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat02102018

Last updateSat, 10 Feb 2018 11am

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district

School Sports

Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 08 February 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a jump shot for the Lady Tigers against Chapel Hill.Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a jump shot for the Lady Tigers against Chapel Hill.

Faced with must win situations in the final two games of District 13-3A competitions, the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team defeated both Chapel Hill and Winnsboro this week. See the February 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details from these games.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.