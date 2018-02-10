School Sports
Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district
- Category: Sports News
- Published on 08 February 2018
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a jump shot for the Lady Tigers against Chapel Hill.
Faced with must win situations in the final two games of District 13-3A competitions, the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team defeated both Chapel Hill and Winnsboro this week. See the February 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details from these games.