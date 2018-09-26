Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tigers win 41-6 over Red Raiders

Daniel Arnold, Cade Hyman, and Nathan Smith team up to tackle Winnsboro’s Vincent Jones for a three yard loss on a fourth down conversion attempt.

Meredith filming interviews to preserve memories

Tiger Tales is a new film project for Michael and Amit Meredith, and they were in town last weekend filming in an attempt to preserve Mount Vernon his...

Campaign stop

Chrissy Kleberg, Charlotte O’Rourke, local Democratic Party Chair Lydia Carrascosa, Melissa O’Rourke, and Aleen and Paul Lindsey pause for a photo dur...

First place

Mount Vernon High School cross country runner Esteban Cruz claimed first place at the Canton Invitational meet Saturday, September 15.

Rupe graduates with master of arts degree

Morgan Eatherly Rupe recently graduated Suma cum L...

Lone Star degrees earned

Principal Jason Glover and FFA Advisor Brad Ingram...

Johnny Salvesen to perform at First Methodist Church

Renowned soloist Johnny Salvesen will perform a va...

Fall decorations

Kathy Lovier and Tina Rose with the City of Mount ...

Marie Latortue named administrator at Mount Vernon House

Marie Latortue was promoted to be the Administrato...

Listening Tour meeting Thursday

A “Listening Tour” with State Representative Gary VanDeaver will be from 4 to 7:...

Campaign stop

Chrissy Kleberg, Charlotte O’Rourke, local Democratic Party Chair Lydia Carrasco...

Meredith filming interviews to preserve memories

Tiger Tales is a new film project for Michael and Amit Meredith, and they were i...

CountryFest booth space deadlineFriday

Local area vendors and nonprofit organizations who wish to avoid a late fee for ...

Lone Star degrees earned

Principal Jason Glover and FFA Advisor Brad Ingram stand with Cade Hyman and Har...

School contracts for athletic field mowing

Members of the Mount Vernon ISD Board of Trustees unanimously accepted the propo...

Tigers win 41-6 over Red Raiders

Daniel Arnold, Cade Hyman, and Nathan Smith team up to tackle Winnsboro’s Vincen...

First place

Mount Vernon High School cross country runner Esteban Cruz claimed first place a...

Teen short story writing contest opened to students

A teen only short story contest is now open for submissions with no entry fee. T...

Johnny Salvesen to perform at First Methodist Church

Renowned soloist Johnny Salvesen will perform a variety of music, from spiritual...

Rupe graduates with master of arts degree

Morgan Eatherly Rupe recently graduated Suma cum Laude with a master of arts deg...

Fitch, Tran are Rotary Students for September

Ryan Fitch and Katelyn Tran were named as the Rotary Students of the Month for S...

Prayer on the square planned September 30

The fourth annual Prayer on the Square event has been set for 6 p.m. on Sunday, ...

Angel Tree program revamped

The community program for providing Christmas gifts to children in need known as...

