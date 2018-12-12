Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Coffey, Bolin are Rotary Students for December

Annie Coffey and Braden Bolin were as the Rotary Students of the Month for December 2018 at Mount Vernon High School.

Tour of Homes

Pam Greenberg shares photos found in her home on Main St. with Greg Carr, a former owner of the same house, during the Franklin County Historical Asso...

Band honors

Four members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have been selected to be a part of the All-Region Concert Band.

Stocking contest

The public is invited to vote in a Christmas stocking contest between the various Franklin County departments.

Christmas open house

Pastor Pepper Puryear, at right, leads children fr...

Angels among us

Eddie Northcutt, 8th District Judge, flies high ab...

McTeacher night

Victor Martinez, Kimberely Needham, and Amanda Dun...

Bears

Members of the 2018 Bears flag football team in no...

High School One Act Play

Logan Cooney, Grant Hammonds, and Garrett Greenber...

Audit for 2017-18 clean, discussions continue on polices

Mike Ward, principal of Mike Ward Accounting & Financial Consulting, PLLC, p...

Old documents to be shredded under contract

Franklin County will end the year by cleaning out old files and records with Ark...

Food baskets to be distributed Saturday, Dec. 15

Christmas For All Food Baskets will be distributed to  qualified preregistered a...

The public is invited to vote in a Christmas stocking contest between the variou...

Band honors

Four members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have been selecte...

McTeacher night

Victor Martinez, Kimberely Needham, and Amanda Dunavant presented a $750 check t...

Lady Tigers drop two games

Peyton Steen (23) dribbles around an opponent for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Ver...

Lady Tiger JV defeats Mineola

The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger Junior Varsity basketball team defeated the Mineola ...

Bears

Members of the 2018 Bears flag football team in no particular order are as follo...

Longhorns

Members of the 2018 Longhorns flag football team in no particular order are as f...

Tour of Homes

Pam Greenberg shares photos found in her home on Main St. with Greg Carr, a form...

Escape Room open in Old Jail building

Interested in a game of wits and puzzle solving? Honing your skills at Escape Mo...

Coffey, Bolin are Rotary Students for December

Annie Coffey and Braden Bolin were as the Rotary Students of the Month for Decem...

Turkey Trot winners announced

Students at Mount Vernon Elementary School participated in the eighth annual Tur...

Certificates to be awarded at Genealogy

Certificates will be presented to volunteers for hours of service during the Mon...

Angel Tree Gifts pick up next week

The families who were pre-qualified for the Christmas for All Angel Gifts should...

2018 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2018 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2018 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2018 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2018 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
