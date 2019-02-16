Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mount Vernon FFA teams prepare for competitions

Mount Vernon FFA teams prepare for competitions

There are 257 members of the Mount Vernon FFA. Many are currently working on the five projects they will be exhibiting at the Houston Ag Mechanics Sho...

Advancing to State

Advancing to State

Twenty six members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have earned the right to advance to the State UIL Solo and Ensemble competition i...

Saltillo FCCLA earns award for membership growth

Saltillo FCCLA earns award for membership growth

The Saltillo Family, Career, and Community, Leaders of America organization (FCCLA) received an award for having the Largest Chapter Increase in the 1...

Lady Tigers finish district with 68-27 win over Cooper

Lady Tigers finish district with 68-27 win over Cooper

Sam Lowry shoots for the Lady Tigers. She led the team with 33 points against Cooper. The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team finished their regu...

Students bring home bling from Skills USA competition

Mount Vernon High School students collected lots o...

Sulphur Bluff Beta Club receives National awards

The Sulphur Bluff Beta Club received the 2018-2019...

Tiger split district games

Josh Walters stretches high to slip the ball into ...

Sharing the love

Kristina Wade, Ben Moore, and Sienna Collins surro...

Troop 6271 is a growing unit

Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop 6271 continues to gro...

Pending Funerals

Guaranty Bond Bank

Ward awarded county contract for 2018 outside audit

Mike Ward Accounting & Financial Consulting, PLLC was awarded the contract t...

Three new filers, Friday deadline for ballot spot

Three new filers have submitted applications for various seats on local boards t...

Community News

Chamber to celebrate Fab 50s, ticket deadline next Tuesday

Chamber members and other supporters are urged to purchase tickets for the annua...

Sharing the love

Kristina Wade, Ben Moore, and Sienna Collins surround Ray Loyd Johnson while sha...

School News

Mount Vernon FFA teams prepare for competitions

There are 257 members of the Mount Vernon FFA. Many are currently working on the...

Advancing to State

Twenty six members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have earned...

Lady Tigers finish district with 68-27 win over Cooper

Sam Lowry shoots for the Lady Tigers. She led the team with 33 points against Co...

Tiger split district games

Josh Walters stretches high to slip the ball into the basket for the Tigers. He ...

Genealogy to meet February 18

The Franklin County Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Monday,...

Family Valentine’s party at NETWO meeting

The Northeast Texas Writers Organization has set its monthly meeting as a family...

2018 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2018 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2018 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2018 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2018 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
