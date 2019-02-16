Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun02172019
Last updateSat, 16 Feb 2019 11am
There are 257 members of the Mount Vernon FFA. Many are currently working on the five projects they will be exhibiting at the Houston Ag Mechanics Sho...
Twenty six members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have earned the right to advance to the State UIL Solo and Ensemble competition i...
The Saltillo Family, Career, and Community, Leaders of America organization (FCCLA) received an award for having the Largest Chapter Increase in the 1...
Sam Lowry shoots for the Lady Tigers. She led the team with 33 points against Cooper. The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team finished their regu...
Mount Vernon High School students collected lots o...
The Sulphur Bluff Beta Club received the 2018-2019...
Josh Walters stretches high to slip the ball into ...
Kristina Wade, Ben Moore, and Sienna Collins surro...
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop 6271 continues to gro...
Mike Ward Accounting & Financial Consulting, PLLC was awarded the contract t...
Three new filers have submitted applications for various seats on local boards t...
Chamber members and other supporters are urged to purchase tickets for the annua...
Kristina Wade, Ben Moore, and Sienna Collins surround Ray Loyd Johnson while sha...
There are 257 members of the Mount Vernon FFA. Many are currently working on the...
Twenty six members of the Mount Vernon High School Mighty Tiger Band have earned...
Sam Lowry shoots for the Lady Tigers. She led the team with 33 points against Co...
Josh Walters stretches high to slip the ball into the basket for the Tigers. He ...
The Franklin County Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Monday,...
The Northeast Texas Writers Organization has set its monthly meeting as a family...