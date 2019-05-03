Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Legion donates to Handicapable

American Legion Post 243 Commander Bill Germann presents donations to Handicapable Rodeo representatives Dale and Barbara Crowston.

International Food Festival

Jason Ross accepts a Reuben sandwich from a German cuisine booth during the International Food Festival on Saturday, April 27, on the downtown Mount V...

Blowout causes accident between Explorer and 18 wheeler

A blowout caused an accident between an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle on I-30 Saturday, April 27, but no injuries were reported.

Employees of the Month

The Mount Vernon School Board honored the district’s Employees of the Month at the board meeting Thursday, April 25.

Serving fried fish

Gayla Henry helps herself to lemons after being se...

Tigers first in district, face New Boston for Bi-district

Braden Bolin keeps his eye on the ball as he bats ...

Senior baseball players honored

Senior members of the Mount Vernon Tiger baseball ...

Home run celebration

Lady Tiger teammates wait at home plate to congrat...

Kid fish

Tori Godfrey and her children, Kami, Kendal and Le...

Hydro Lift taken from boat slip on Lake Bob Sandlin

A Hydro Lift boat lift was stolen from a boat slip at the Sterling Shores develo...

Action on The HUB meals planned Thursday morning

A proposal to eliminate any “takeout” meals from The HUB, the county operated me...

American Legion Post 243 Commander Bill Germann presents donations to Handicapab...

Jason Ross accepts a Reuben sandwich from a German cuisine booth during the Inte...

The Mount Vernon School Board honored the district’s Employees of the Month at t...

Blood drive at school

Charlotte Hatley, the Carter Blood Drive Representative, presents the 2018 Recog...

Collins advances to State track meet

Sienna Collins will be representing Saltillo High School for the fourth time at ...

Braden Bolin keeps his eye on the ball as he bats for the Tigers. He scored thre...

Alamo ’s chili, music festival Saturday

The 11th annual chili and music festival has been rescheduled for this Saturday,...

Sellers, Allen, Ingram win top prizes at bake off

Ann Sellers’ Hummingbird Cake won first place in the cake division and was the t...

End of school fun day planned

The Coldwell Banker Lakehaven, Relators “End of School Bash” fun day for student...

English, Foote are Rotary Students for April

Jalyn English and Letismary Foote were named as the Rotary Students of the Month...

Gayla Henry helps herself to lemons after being served fried fish and sides by E...

Fairview homecoming set for May 5

The annual homecoming service at the Fairview Cemetery in northern Franklin Coun...

2019 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2018 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2018 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2018 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2018 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
