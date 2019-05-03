Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat05042019
American Legion Post 243 Commander Bill Germann presents donations to Handicapable Rodeo representatives Dale and Barbara Crowston.
Jason Ross accepts a Reuben sandwich from a German cuisine booth during the International Food Festival on Saturday, April 27, on the downtown Mount V...
A blowout caused an accident between an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle on I-30 Saturday, April 27, but no injuries were reported.
The Mount Vernon School Board honored the district’s Employees of the Month at the board meeting Thursday, April 25.
A proposal to eliminate any “takeout” meals from The HUB, the county operated me...
The 11th annual chili and music festival has been rescheduled for this Saturday,...
Ann Sellers’ Hummingbird Cake won first place in the cake division and was the t...
The Coldwell Banker Lakehaven, Relators “End of School Bash” fun day for student...
Jalyn English and Letismary Foote were named as the Rotary Students of the Month...
