Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Subscribe to the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald Photo Galleries

Sun10132019

Last updateFri, 11 Oct 2019 11pm

Sheriff’s Posse honored by local 4-H Club

Sheriff’s Posse honored by local 4-H Club

Members of the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County were honored by the youth of the Franklin County 4-H Club for their support and leadership to the cl...

Read more...

Lady Tigers sweep Chisum

Lady Tigers sweep Chisum

Bailey Abell powers the ball across the net for the Lady Tigers. All three Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball teams made a clean sweep overChisum last...

Read more...

CountryFest 2019

CountryFest 2019

Booths featuring fall and home decor, crafts, and handmade jewelry will be dotted around the downtown Mount Vernon Plaza for the 45th annual CountryFe...

Read more...

Minions downtown

Minions downtown

Several minions have recently joined forces with the City of Mount Vernon to greet folks to downtown. Staff members dressed up some hay bales in antic...

Read more...

1 of 4 Loading
Cheerleaders at Baylor

Cheerleaders at Baylor

A total of 40 Mount Vernon ISD cheerleaders had th...

Cleveland takes oath of office

Cleveland takes oath of office

John Thomas Cleveland took his attorney’s oath and...

All-region jazz band

All-region jazz band

Audra Larsen was chosen to be part of the All-Regi...

Programs shared which aid in historic preservation efforts

Programs shared which aid in historic preservation efforts

A large crowd of Franklin County historic preserva...

Tigers, Lions compete at Titus Co.

Tigers, Lions compete at Titus Co.

The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers take off from the sta...

Pending Funerals

Guaranty Bond Bank

News

News

Splashpad to top council discussions

A discussion on the potential for development of a splash-pad water recreation s...

Readmore

Fall clean-up efforts through Saturday

It is not too late to take advantage of the free disposal of large items and deb...

Readmore

More:

Community News

Food & Wine festival’s Market day next week

The Market on Main portion of the 10th annual Mount Vernon Food & Wine Festi...

Readmore

CountryFest celebrating 45th year all day Saturday

The annual Key Club CountryFest in Mount Vernon will celebrate its 45th year Sat...

Readmore

More:

School News

Cheerleaders at Baylor

Cheerleaders at Baylor

A total of 40 Mount Vernon ISD cheerleaders had the opportunity to perform at th...

Readmore

All-region jazz band

All-region jazz band

Audra Larsen was chosen to be part of the All-Region Jazz Band on the Baritone S...

Readmore

More:

Sports

Sports News

Lady Tigers sweep Chisum

Lady Tigers sweep Chisum

Bailey Abell powers the ball across the net for the Lady Tigers. All three Mount...

Readmore

Tigers, Lions compete at Titus Co.

Tigers, Lions compete at Titus Co.

The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers take off from the starting line at the 40th annual ...

Readmore

More:

Features

Arts & Entertainment

Reception to open Donna Page art show

Members of the Franklin County Historical Association will be hosts for a recept...

Readmore

Puppet show planned during CountryFest

A puppet show will bring to life the children’s book, A Boar Named Bob, during t...

Readmore

More:

School

Sheriff’s Posse honored by local 4-H Club

Sheriff’s Posse honored by local 4-H Club

Members of the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County were honored by the youth of t...

Readmore

Dad’s night planned Tuesday

Mount Vernon Elementary School will be hosts for a special night for dads and th...

Readmore

More:

Community

Eatherton to speak at beekeepers’ meeting

Bobby Eatherton will be the guest speaker at the Caddo Trace Beekeepers Associat...

Readmore

Hopewell Cemetery Association to meet

A business and finance discussion will be the focus during the annual meeting of...

Readmore

More:

Chamber Banquet

2019 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2019 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet

Newcomer's

2019 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2019 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas

Rodeo Days

2019 Franklin County Rodeo
2019 Franklin County Rodeo Days

Countryfest

Countryfest 2019 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
Countryfest 2019 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas

Food & Wine Fall Festival

2018 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
2018 Food & Wine Fall Festival Mount Vernon, Texas
Copyright © 2019 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.