Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Day Holloman powers toward the basket for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team competed at the Winnsboro Hoopfest tournament D...
The transformation to make the Bountiful Place into a haven for area children has been a heartwarming journey of human kindness and faithfulness that ...
Malek Stephens was named as the Co-Defensive MostValuable Player of the Year for District 7-3A-D1 for the 2019 season.
Robble Acosta of Greenville recently began duties as an officer for the Mount Vernon Police Department.
A new 14 x 24 building has been placed at the City...
Nicholas Lacy goes in for a lay up for the Tigers ...
The Franklin County 4-H float was named as best ov...
Ten Northeast Texas Community College students fro...
Deputy James Hawkins uses a bar to break a padlock...
A white male posing as an employee for the electric company scammed a local citi...
There are still tickets available for the Christmas Express Breakfast Around the...
Theatre students from Mount Vernon High School will present the play The Best Ch...
Members of the Mount Vernon ISD school board heard a report that the district ea...
A Teen Art Event reception and December Art Exhibit will begin at 6 p.m. Thursda...
Families wanting to take the opportunity to shop the Community in Schools Christ...
Ten Northeast Texas Community College students from the Mount Vernon area have b...
Franklin County Genealogical Society will have the installation of officers at t...
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications and resumes to...