Lady Tigers win first district game over Commerce

Summer Rogers releases a shot for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team won their first district game of the season over Commer...

The Stand Off

Poppy Briscoe was not quite sure if she really wanted to sit on Santa’s lap. Even after confirming that she was on the “nice list” and despite encoura...

Visit with Santa

McKenna Gerdes, Paisley Gann, and Gable Scott piled into Santa’s sleigh to share their Christmas wishes. Santa and his reindeer made a stop at Tom Sco...

Poster contest winners announced

Winners in the 39th annual Mount Vernon Elementary School Poster Contest were announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Alliance Bank of Mount Vernon.

Four States Honor Band

Five members of the Mighty Tiger Band recently qua...

Homecoming

Saltillo ISD will celebrate Homecoming Friday, Dec...

Alliance Bank open house

Students from Kids Under Construction sing as the ...

Chili fund raiser

Randy Crane, and his children Chance and Kimberly ...

Tigers place second at Rivercrest tournament

Jack Floyd flies in for a lay up for the Tigers. H...

Local Farm Bureau has 39 years’ growth

The Franklin County Farm Bureau was recognized for 39 years of continuous gain i...

Optic-Herald office to close for holidays

The Mount Vernon Optic-Herald will close for the Christmas and New Year’s holida...

The Stand Off

Poppy Briscoe was not quite sure if she really wanted to sit on Santa’s lap. Eve...

Visit with Santa

McKenna Gerdes, Paisley Gann, and Gable Scott piled into Santa’s sleigh to share...

Funds reported missing from MVISD Band Booster account

An inconsistency in funds in the Band Boosters account was brought to the attent...

Readmore

Four States Honor Band

Five members of the Mighty Tiger Band recently qualified for the Four States Hon...

Lady Tigers win first district game over Commerce

Summer Rogers releases a shot for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger b...

Lions win tourney

The Saltillo Lions claimed first place at the North Hopkins tournament December ...

Ornament art class

Connie Newcomb, center, watches as Easton Reed, at left, and Gavyn Hunnicutt, at...

Reception for Teen Art event

A Teen Art Event reception and December Art Exhibit will begin at 6 p.m. Thursda...

Homecoming

Saltillo ISD will celebrate Homecoming Friday, December 20. The class of 2000 wi...

Davis, Land are UT Tyler graduates

Two local area students, Karma L. Davis of Winnsboro and  Kendall Nicole Land, w...

Poster contest winners announced

Winners in the 39th annual Mount Vernon Elementary School Poster Contest were an...

Alliance Bank open house

Students from Kids Under Construction sing as the opening act of Alliance Bank’s...

2019 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2019 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2019 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2019 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2019 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
