Fri12272019
Last updateTue, 24 Dec 2019 12pm
Summer Rogers releases a shot for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team won their first district game of the season over Commer...
Poppy Briscoe was not quite sure if she really wanted to sit on Santa’s lap. Even after confirming that she was on the “nice list” and despite encoura...
McKenna Gerdes, Paisley Gann, and Gable Scott piled into Santa’s sleigh to share their Christmas wishes. Santa and his reindeer made a stop at Tom Sco...
Winners in the 39th annual Mount Vernon Elementary School Poster Contest were announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Alliance Bank of Mount Vernon.
Five members of the Mighty Tiger Band recently qua...
Saltillo ISD will celebrate Homecoming Friday, Dec...
Students from Kids Under Construction sing as the ...
Randy Crane, and his children Chance and Kimberly ...
Jack Floyd flies in for a lay up for the Tigers. H...
The Franklin County Farm Bureau was recognized for 39 years of continuous gain i...
The Mount Vernon Optic-Herald will close for the Christmas and New Year’s holida...
Poppy Briscoe was not quite sure if she really wanted to sit on Santa’s lap. Eve...
McKenna Gerdes, Paisley Gann, and Gable Scott piled into Santa’s sleigh to share...
An inconsistency in funds in the Band Boosters account was brought to the attent...
Five members of the Mighty Tiger Band recently qualified for the Four States Hon...
Summer Rogers releases a shot for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger b...
The Saltillo Lions claimed first place at the North Hopkins tournament December ...
Connie Newcomb, center, watches as Easton Reed, at left, and Gavyn Hunnicutt, at...
A Teen Art Event reception and December Art Exhibit will begin at 6 p.m. Thursda...
Saltillo ISD will celebrate Homecoming Friday, December 20. The class of 2000 wi...
Two local area students, Karma L. Davis of Winnsboro and Kendall Nicole Land, w...
Winners in the 39th annual Mount Vernon Elementary School Poster Contest were an...
Students from Kids Under Construction sing as the opening act of Alliance Bank’s...