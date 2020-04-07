Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Jalyn English wins 2020 Chitsey Award

Jalyn English was recently named the winner of the 2020 Chitsey Award, granted each year to the student of Honors Northeast who, after their first sem...

Contest winner

Eleanor Burton, age 6, is the winner of the March 26 coloring contest. Be sure to color this week’s picture and submit your entry by 4 p.m. Monday, Ap...

St. Clair Endowment awards

St. Clair Endowment checks were distributed to selected local organizations/groups by Mary Lou Mowery, far left, endowment administrator as treasurer ...

Tellez is assistant general manager

Even Tellez of the Como-Pickton area was named assistant general manager for the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center just outside of Mount Vernon, ann...

Health authority appointment

Franklin County Judge Scott Lee, at left, swears D...

Walleye Park closed for camping

The Walleye Park campground at Lake Cypress Spring...

Distance learning begins

Malek Stephens pulls a packet of documents, from a...

Colorful fixtures

Colorful fixtures were installed by employees with...

Baird Squared soars over competitors

Olivia and Hayden Baird, also known as Baird Squar...

Car flips off I-30 exit ramp

A vehicle flipped over after being driven too fast on the 146 exit ramp off east...

County, city plan remote meetings for April

Both the Franklin County Commissioners Court and Mount Vernon City Council are p...

Contest winner

Eleanor Burton, age 6, is the winner of the March 26 coloring contest. Be sure t...

Tellez is assistant general manager

Even Tellez of the Como-Pickton area was named assistant general manager for the...

School to pay all active employees, meals and distance learning begin

A special called meeting of the Mount Vernon ISD school board was called Thursda...

Distance learning begins

Malek Stephens pulls a packet of documents, from an old newsstand the Optic-Hera...

Baird Squared soars over competitors

Olivia and Hayden Baird, also known as Baird Squared, are soaring over their com...

St. Clair Endowment awards

St. Clair Endowment checks were distributed to selected local organizations/grou...

Jalyn English wins 2020 Chitsey Award

Jalyn English was recently named the winner of the 2020 Chitsey Award, granted e...

Contributions sought for project show students

The 47th annual Mount Vernon - Saltillo Young Farmer Livestock Project Show that...

How to clean when faced with a shortage of supplies

In light of concerns about COVID-19, various health organizations have issued sp...

Local churches are offering digital services

The following local churches are offering digital services to practice social di...

