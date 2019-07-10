Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Community

New Rotary officers

Published on 14 July 2019
Tom Standridge swears in other officers for the 2019-20 year.Incoming Rotary Club President Tom Standridge swears in other officers for the 2019-20 year.

Those serving, from left to right, are Sergeant of Arms Tom Ramsay, Director of Club Service Brad Sears, Director of International Service the late Tom Shiels, Director of Vocational Service Pat Wright, Secretary/Treasurer Nathan Reves, and Director of New Generations Ridley Briggs. Director of Community Service Ann Holland was not available for the photo.

