Benson to speak on all things Texas

Community

Professor Paul Benson will present a program about all things Texas for the bi-monthly meeting of the Franklin County Historical Association Monday evening, September 2.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a covered dish dinner at the Masonic Lodge, 219 I-30, South Access Rd., east of Hwy. 37. The program will begin about 6:30 p.m. See the August 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald to learn more about Professor Benson.