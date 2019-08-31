Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat08312019

Last updateSat, 31 Aug 2019 12am

Back You are here: Home Features Community Benson to speak on all things Texas

Community

Benson to speak on all things Texas

  • Print
Details
Category: Community
Published on 31 August 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Paul BensonProfessor Paul Benson will present a program about all things Texas for the bi-monthly meeting of the Franklin County Historical Association Monday evening, September 2.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a covered dish dinner at the Masonic Lodge, 219 I-30, South Access Rd., east of Hwy. 37. The program will begin about 6:30 p.m. See the August 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald to learn more about Professor Benson.

Copyright © 2019 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.