ReDefined in concert at Calvary

Community

ReDefined, a Southern Gospel trio from McAlester Oklahoma, will be in concert Sunday, October 20 at Calvary Baptist Temple.

Members of the trio are Franklin “Herby” Billy, lead/baritone, Lena Johnson, alto/tenor and Jeremy Scott, tenor /lead. Singing begins at 6 p.m., with fellowship to follow. Everyone is invited to attend. The church is located on CR NE2010 in Mount Vernon.