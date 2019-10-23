ReDefined in concert at Calvary

Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Published on 18 October 2019
ReDefined, a Southern Gospel trio from McAlester Oklahoma, will be in concert Sunday, October 20 at Calvary Baptist Temple.

Members of the trio are Franklin “Herby” Billy, lead/baritone, Lena Johnson, alto/tenor and Jeremy Scott, tenor /lead. Singing begins at 6 p.m., with fellowship to follow. Everyone is invited to attend. The church is located on CR NE2010 in Mount Vernon.

