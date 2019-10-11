Sheriff’s Posse honored by local 4-H Club

School

Members of the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County were honored by the youth of the Franklin County 4-H Club for their support and leadership to the club and its members during the organization’s annual awards banquet Monday, October 7.

Janet and John Middleton were presented with the Outstanding 4-H Leader award. See the October 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of other awards presented at the 4-H Club’s banquet.