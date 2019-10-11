Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sheriff’s Posse honored by local 4-H Club

Published on 12 October 2019
Recognition and awards were presented to members and adult leaders/supporters at the annual Franklin County 4-H Banquet Oct. 4.Members of the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County were honored by the youth of the Franklin County 4-H Club for their support and leadership to the club and its members during the organization’s annual awards banquet Monday, October 7.

Janet and John Middleton were presented with the Outstanding 4-H Leader award. See the October 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of other awards presented at the 4-H Club’s banquet.

