McCamant wins at Night at the Museum event
- Published on 24 April 2018
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Emmy McCamant won the top honors for her character portrayal at the Night at the Museum event on Saturday, April 15.
Approximately 200 people attended the event, which was sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Association at the Old Depot Museum. For a listing of other winners from the event, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.