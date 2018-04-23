Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

McCamant wins at Night at the Museum event

Participants in the Night at the Museum event.Emmy McCamant won the top honors for her character portrayal at the Night at the Museum event on Saturday, April 15.

Approximately 200 people attended the event, which was sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Association at the Old Depot Museum. For a listing of other winners from the event, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

