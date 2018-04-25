Community News
Joe Scally honored with Masonic award
26 April 2018
Joe Scally was recently honored with the Community Builder Award from the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge.
The award is presented by the Lodge to recognize outstanding non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community. See the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Scally and this award.