Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri04272018

Last updateFri, 27 Apr 2018 8am

Back You are here: Home News Community News Weather threat impacts Tour de Cypress ridership

Community News

Weather threat impacts Tour de Cypress ridership

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 27 April 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Members of the local riding club, Roadside Mafia, take the lead in the 100K route of the 14th annual Tour de Cypress.Members of the local riding club, Roadside Mafia, take the lead in the 100K route of the 14th annual Tour de Cypress.

A total of 152 people registered to participate Saturday, April 21, but about 30 of those shied away due to the threat of inclement weather. For a listing of those first to complete the various rides, see the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.