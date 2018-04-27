Weather threat impacts Tour de Cypress ridership

Community News

Members of the local riding club, Roadside Mafia, take the lead in the 100K route of the 14th annual Tour de Cypress.

A total of 152 people registered to participate Saturday, April 21, but about 30 of those shied away due to the threat of inclement weather. For a listing of those first to complete the various rides, see the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.