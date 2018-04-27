Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Heroes honored with barbecue

Published on 28 April 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

The Rotary club donated $500 to each to the volunteer fire departments and the Sheriff’s Posse.The Mount Vernon Rotary Club honored local law enforcement, first responders, and fire fighters with a Heroes Barbecue on Friday, April 20.

Around 180 emergency workers and their family attended the event. They were treated to a barbecue dinner and door prizes. The Rotary club donated $500 to each to the volunteer fire departments and the Sheriff’s Posse. For a listing of those winning door prizes, see the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

