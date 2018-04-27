Key Club celebrates 55 plus years of community service

Community News

The Mount Vernon Key Club recently celebrated more than 55 years of service to the community.

Current and former members gathered at the Cultural Arts Center for fellowship and a slide show of the group’s activities throughout the years. The Key Club was established in February 1961 as a community service club for women, with 20 members. To learn more about this group’s service over the years, see the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.