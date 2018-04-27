Community News
Key Club celebrates 55 plus years of community service
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 29 April 2018
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
The Mount Vernon Key Club recently celebrated more than 55 years of service to the community.
Current and former members gathered at the Cultural Arts Center for fellowship and a slide show of the group’s activities throughout the years. The Key Club was established in February 1961 as a community service club for women, with 20 members. To learn more about this group’s service over the years, see the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.