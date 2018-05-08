Community News

Game Warden Heath Taylor helped David Maull, age 10, remove a fish from his pole during the annual Kid Fish event at Jordan’s Blueberry Farm on Saturday, April 28.

A total of 122 people participated in this hands-on fishing experience. Lunch was provided, and each child got to take a rod and reel home. The Jordan family graciously offered their property for this event for the eighth year in a row.