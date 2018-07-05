Community News
The cannon flash can be seen during the grand finale of the 21st annual Independence Day fireworks show organized by the Boltz family on Saturday, June 30.
Hundreds of boats were in the water while parks and residences around the lake were filled with spectators. Proceeds from the show’s fund raising effort will benefit the South Franklin Fire Department for equipment and training costs.