Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu07122018

Last updateWed, 11 Jul 2018 2pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Boys ranch plans to serve low-risk youth

Community News

Boys ranch plans to serve low-risk youth

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 12 July 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Staff members at the Double R Boys Ranch celebrated becoming a member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting Thursday, July 5.Staff members at the Double R Boys Ranch celebrated becoming a member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting Thursday, July 5.

A dream 20 years in the making is on the cusp of fruition. Bob Geney, and his wife Rosa, are organizing the boys ranch for at-risk youth in Franklin County. For more information about this program, see the July 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.