Boys ranch plans to serve low-risk youth
- Published on 12 July 2018
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Staff members at the Double R Boys Ranch celebrated becoming a member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting Thursday, July 5.
A dream 20 years in the making is on the cusp of fruition. Bob Geney, and his wife Rosa, are organizing the boys ranch for at-risk youth in Franklin County. For more information about this program, see the July 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.