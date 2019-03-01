Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Chamber of Commerce celebrates the Fab 50s

Published on 01 March 2019
Donna McFarland, Charlotte Chaney, Kenneth Cupp, and James Robert Campbell were honored at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquetDonna McFarland, Charlotte Chaney, Kenneth Cupp, and James Robert Campbell were honored at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet,

which celebrated the Fab 50s and attracted approximately 200 people on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. The event grossed more than $10,895 for the Chamber. For more deatils from the banquet, see the February 28 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

