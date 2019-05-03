Community News

Tori Godfrey and her children, Kami, Kendal and Lexi, work at making that big catch at the annual Kid Fish event Saturday, April 27, at the Jordan’s Blueberry Farm.

More than 100 people participated in this hand-on fishing experience. Lunch was provided, and each child got to take a rod and reel home. The Jordan family graciously offered their property for this event for the ninth year in a row.