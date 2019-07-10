Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon07152019

Last updateWed, 10 Jul 2019 5pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Library fun

Community News

Library fun

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 15 July 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Older brother Caden keeps watch as Beau, sister, Maddie, and her friend Clair Goodman create pictures.Beau Wilhite, center, joins the fun and tries to color with chalk on the sidewalk and wall outside the Franklin County Library on Tuesday, July 2.

Older brother Caden keeps watch as Beau,  sister, Maddie, and her friend Clair Goodman create pictures. The library’s Science of Spin program will be presented at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12 in the gym at the First Baptist Church.

Copyright © 2019 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.