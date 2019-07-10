Library fun

Community News

Beau Wilhite, center, joins the fun and tries to color with chalk on the sidewalk and wall outside the Franklin County Library on Tuesday, July 2.

Older brother Caden keeps watch as Beau, sister, Maddie, and her friend Clair Goodman create pictures. The library’s Science of Spin program will be presented at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12 in the gym at the First Baptist Church.