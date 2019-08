Community News

Seven young ladies are vying for four crowns in the Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Queen competition.

Shown are, front row, Monika Self, Jay-Lee Galloway, Kylee Davila, Avery Sanders, second row, Kasie Kaslon, Kaila McAnally, and Heaven Arnold. See the special section inside the Aug. 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald to learn more about these young ladies.