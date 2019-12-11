Community News
4-H Club wins top prize at annual Christmas parade
11 December 2019
The Franklin County 4-H float was named as best overall in The Coldwell Banker - Lakehaven Realty Lighted Christmas Parade’s contest on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The winning float was made to look like the ship from Peter Pan with a giant sail and it appeared to glide through the streets. For a listing of others entries included in the parade, see the Dec. 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.