4-H Club wins top prize at annual Christmas parade

Community News

The Franklin County 4-H float was named as best overall in The Coldwell Banker - Lakehaven Realty Lighted Christmas Parade’s contest on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The winning float was made to look like the ship from Peter Pan with a giant sail and it appeared to glide through the streets. For a listing of others entries included in the parade, see the Dec. 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.