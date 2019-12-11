Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed12112019

Last updateWed, 11 Dec 2019 5pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News 4-H Club wins top prize at annual Christmas parade

Community News

4-H Club wins top prize at annual Christmas parade

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 11 December 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

The Franklin County 4-H float was named as best overall in The Coldwell Banker - Lakehaven Realty Lighted Christmas Parade’s contestThe Franklin County 4-H float was named as best overall in The Coldwell Banker - Lakehaven Realty Lighted Christmas Parade’s contest on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The winning float was made to look like the ship from Peter Pan with a giant sail and it appeared to glide through the streets. For a listing of others entries included in the parade, see the Dec. 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2019 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.