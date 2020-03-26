Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Local restaurants are open and serving

The following local restaurants remain open and available for food orders. They are each open their regular hours. See the chart for which merchants provide take-out, delivery, or have a drive-through window.

It is critical for local citizens to support these businesses so they will be able to remain open when the coronavirus crisis is over.

