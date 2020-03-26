Community News
Local restaurants are open and serving
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 26 March 2020
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
The following local restaurants remain open and available for food orders. They are each open their regular hours. See the chart for which merchants provide take-out, delivery, or have a drive-through window.
It is critical for local citizens to support these businesses so they will be able to remain open when the coronavirus crisis is over.