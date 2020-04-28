Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed04292020

Last updateTue, 28 Apr 2020 5pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Keeping active

Community News

Keeping active

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 29 April 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Malek Stephens, Isaiah Willis, Junior Brown shoot a few hoops at the basketball court at Little Creek Park on Thursday, April 9.Malek Stephens, Isaiah Willis, Junior Brown shoot a few hoops at the basketball court at Little Creek Park on Thursday, April 9.

There was another small group at the other end of the court doing the same, plus several folks taking advantage of the walking track through the park. There has been a steady stream of folks, in singles and small groups, using the park to keep active during the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.

Copyright © 2020 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.