Community News
Keeping active
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 29 April 2020
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Malek Stephens, Isaiah Willis, Junior Brown shoot a few hoops at the basketball court at Little Creek Park on Thursday, April 9.
There was another small group at the other end of the court doing the same, plus several folks taking advantage of the walking track through the park. There has been a steady stream of folks, in singles and small groups, using the park to keep active during the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.