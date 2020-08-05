Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Bike Rodeo

05 August 2020
Mount Vernon Police Lt. Leah Thomas inspects the helmet of Tiger Cub Scout Jackson StorckMount Vernon Police Lt. Leah Thomas inspects the helmet of Tiger Cub Scout Jackson Storck, age six, during the Eastern Lakes District bike rodeo Saturday, August 1 at Little Creek Park.

Lt. Thomas went over a safety check list for the structure of each bicycle and helmet safety was explained to each cub scout. Afterward, the scouts rode through a bicycle obstacle course with a variety of activities.

