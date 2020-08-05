Community News
Bike Rodeo
- Published on 05 August 2020
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Mount Vernon Police Lt. Leah Thomas inspects the helmet of Tiger Cub Scout Jackson Storck, age six, during the Eastern Lakes District bike rodeo Saturday, August 1 at Little Creek Park.
Lt. Thomas went over a safety check list for the structure of each bicycle and helmet safety was explained to each cub scout. Afterward, the scouts rode through a bicycle obstacle course with a variety of activities.