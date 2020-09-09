Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu09102020

Last updateWed, 09 Sep 2020 6pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Rodeo Royalty

Community News

Rodeo Royalty

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 09 September 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

The 2021 royalty for the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County was crowned this weekend.

Princess Paizlee Swanner, Junior Queen Kylee Harris, Queen Kaila McAnally, and Junior Princess Raylea JuarezPrincess Paizlee Swanner, Junior Queen Kylee Harris, Queen Kaila McAnally, and Junior Princess Raylea Juarez will represent the posse at rodeos, parades and other events throughout the year. For a listing of prizes these ladies and other competitors received, see the September 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2020 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.