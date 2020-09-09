Rodeo Royalty

Community News

The 2021 royalty for the Sheriff’s Posse of Franklin County was crowned this weekend.

Princess Paizlee Swanner, Junior Queen Kylee Harris, Queen Kaila McAnally, and Junior Princess Raylea Juarez will represent the posse at rodeos, parades and other events throughout the year. For a listing of prizes these ladies and other competitors received, see the September 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.