Community News

Miss Mount Vernon Pageant celebrated by Chamber of Commerce

Category: Community News
Published on 18 November 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Anna Manincor was crowned as the 52nd Miss Mount VernonAnna Manincor was crowned as the 52nd Miss Mount Vernon during the annual pageant was celebrated  by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at the MVT Oasis Fellowship Church on Saturday, November 14.

For more details about winners in the different divisions, see the November 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

