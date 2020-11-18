Community News
Miss Mount Vernon Pageant celebrated by Chamber of Commerce
Anna Manincor was crowned as the 52nd Miss Mount Vernon during the annual pageant was celebrated by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at the MVT Oasis Fellowship Church on Saturday, November 14.
For more details about winners in the different divisions, see the November 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.