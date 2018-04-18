Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Hunters found trespassing

Published on 15 April 2018
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Darrell RichardsGame Warden Doyle Brown received a report of people hunting illegally on private property around 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 30.

The hunters were found trespassing on property belonging to White Oak Outfitters operated by Bruce Hunnicutt. Darrell Richards, age 55 of Mount Vernon, was arrested April 4 in connection with the incident and was charged with 10 counts of deceptive business practice. For more about this and other law enforcement incidents last week, see the April 12 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

