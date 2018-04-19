Certificates of obligation should fund remaining sewer line costs

News

The Mount Vernon City Council is expected to issue $550,000 in certificates of obligation to complete Phase II of a sewer collection system, project at their Monday night, April 23 meeting.

The council’s frugal approach to an earlier $3.8 million sewer line replacement project saved taxpayers abound $650,000 from the initial loan amount. To learn more about this project and locations for these replacement lines, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.