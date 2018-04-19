Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Certificates of obligation should fund remaining sewer line costs

Published on 20 April 2018
BELT Construction out of Texarkana began work on Phase II of the sewer line replacement project for the City of Mount Vernon last week.The Mount Vernon City Council is expected to issue $550,000 in certificates of obligation to complete Phase II of a sewer collection system, project at their Monday night, April 23 meeting.

The council’s frugal approach to an earlier $3.8 million sewer line replacement project saved taxpayers abound $650,000 from the initial loan amount. To learn more about this project and locations for these replacement lines, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

