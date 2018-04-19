Blue ribbons for abuse prevention

News

Lake Country CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) placed two over-sized blue bows on the hand rails of the south entrance to the Franklin County Courthouse last Friday

to bring attention to the fact that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Franklin County and across the U.S.A. CASA volunteers represent the interest of children in the foster care system regardless of the circumstances. For more information, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.