Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat04212018

Last updateThu, 19 Apr 2018 4pm

Back You are here: Home News News Blue ribbons for abuse prevention

News

Blue ribbons for abuse prevention

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 21 April 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lake Country CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) placed two over-sized blue bows on the hand rails of the south entrance to the Franklin County Courthouse last FridayLake Country CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) placed two over-sized blue bows on the hand rails of the south entrance to the Franklin County Courthouse last Friday

to bring attention to the fact that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Franklin County and across the U.S.A. CASA volunteers represent the interest of children in the foster care system regardless of the circumstances. For more information, see the April 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.