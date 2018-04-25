Resident outcry results in zoning change denial

News

It was standing room only for the public hearings before the Mount Vernon City Council Monday evening with the outcry of public sentiment against a zoning change that would open the way for new luxury apartment complex east of Hwy. 37 across from the fire station.

Three people, in addition to developers Peter and Janice Schma, spoke in favor of the proposed zoning change. Four spoke against the change. See the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more details.