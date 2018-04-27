Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Inland railport is focus for economic groups EDC, IF

Bob McFarland and Brad HymanThe Franklin County Industrial Foundation and Mount Vernon Economic Development Corporation completed the transfer of ownership of property north of the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center for use as part of the future Mount Vernon Inland Railport Friday, April 13.

 Bob McFarland, executive director for the FCIF, and Brad Hyman, chairman of the MV-EDC, shook hands on the deal at the Lakewood Land Titles offices. For more details about this transaction, see the April 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

