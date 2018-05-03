Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Several structures, vehicles destroyed by fire

Published on 03 May 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Firefighters crouch behind a vehicle for protection from the intense flames at a house fireA fire Monday evening, April 30 completely destroyed the home of Larry Smith on CR 1013.

Mount Vernon fire fighters were called to the residence at 6:16 p.m. for a vehicle fire. Mr. Smith told the Optic-Herald that he tried to put the fire out first, but that it spread to a propane tank on a nearby travel trailer. For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

