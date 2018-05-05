Street work continuing

News

Elberta St. in Mount Vernon is getting a full reconstruction of its base and paving, as well as replacement of several sections of curb and gutter due to breakage.

Elberta, Robin Way, and Red Bird were three streets targeted for rehabilitation this spring. The total cost of the three streets, each one block long, is $110,173. Texann Land & Asphalt, Inc. of Sulphur Springs was the successful bidder on the project. With good weather, the street projects should be completed late this week.