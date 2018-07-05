Funeral escort

News

Law enforcement personnel, fire departments, and first responders provided an escort for the body of U.S. Marine PFC Jordan Smith, age 19, Monday, June 25.

Local personnel provided an escort from the Hopkins County line on I-30 then north on U.S. Hwy. 37 to the Red River County line as the procession traveled to Broken Bow, Okla. PFC Smith died in an accident during Basic Training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. on June 17.