Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun07082018

Last updateThu, 05 Jul 2018 3pm

Back You are here: Home News News Funeral escort

News

Funeral escort

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 27 June 2018
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Law enforcement personnel, fire departments, and first responders provided an escort for the body of U.S. Marine PFC Jordan Smith, age 19, Monday, June 25.Law enforcement personnel, fire departments, and first responders provided an escort for the body of U.S. Marine PFC Jordan Smith, age 19, Monday, June 25.

Local personnel provided an escort from the Hopkins County line on I-30 then north on U.S. Hwy. 37 to the Red River County line as the procession traveled to Broken Bow, Okla. PFC Smith died in an accident during Basic Training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. on June 17.

Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.