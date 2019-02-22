Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun02242019

Last updateFri, 22 Feb 2019 9am

NETCAC visits State Capitol

Published on 24 February 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Representatives from The Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center (NETCAC) met with Senators' Bob Hall and Bryan Hughes, Representatives' Cole Hefner, Dan Flynn, and Gary Van Deaver on their recent visit to the State Capitol.

They shared the current and future need for continued support of CACs throughout the state to fulfill their mission to reach every child with every service through every effort. For a listing of those visiting the capitol, see the February 21 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

