Local man dies in rollover accident

Cody Chauvin, age 28 of Scroggins, died as a result of a rollover accident on FM 115 Tuesday, November 19.

He was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon south on FM 115 around 4:15 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, and re-entered the pavement in a side skid. The vehicle impacted the guardrail and rolled over. Mr. Chauvin was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. See the November 28 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of other accidents in Franklin County.