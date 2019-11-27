Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Local man dies in rollover accident

Published on 28 November 2019
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

The vehicle impacted the guardrail and rolled over.Cody Chauvin, age 28 of Scroggins, died as a result of a rollover accident on FM 115 Tuesday, November 19.

He was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon south on FM 115 around 4:15 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, and re-entered the pavement in a side skid. The vehicle impacted the guardrail and rolled over. Mr. Chauvin was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. See the November 28 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of other accidents in Franklin County.

