Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri04032020

Last updateThu, 02 Apr 2020 2pm

Back You are here: Home News News Walleye Park closed for camping

News

Walleye Park closed for camping

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 03 April 2020
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Walleye Park campground at Lake Cypress Springs has been closed through April 29.The Walleye Park campground at Lake Cypress Springs has been closed through April 29.

“We are following the president’s guidelines for the shelter-in-place orders,” Franklin County Water District General Manager David Weidman said. FCWD personnel began notifying those currently camping in the park that they would need to vacate the premises by April 3. For more information, see the April 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2020 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved.Names, images, or likenesses of other companies, products and services are used by permission and are the property of their respective owners. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.