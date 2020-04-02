Walleye Park closed for camping

News

The Walleye Park campground at Lake Cypress Springs has been closed through April 29.

“We are following the president’s guidelines for the shelter-in-place orders,” Franklin County Water District General Manager David Weidman said. FCWD personnel began notifying those currently camping in the park that they would need to vacate the premises by April 3. For more information, see the April 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.