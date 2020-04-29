News
Mobile COVID testing
- Details
- Category: News
- Published on 29 April 2020
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Members of the Air and Army National Guard administer a COVID-19 test to a Franklin County citizen at the Mount Vernon Fire Department on Tuesday, April 28.
The group verified that those who drove into the mobile site had pre-scheduled appointments that were set approximately 10 minutes apart. There were just over 20 samples collected for testing. Results from these tests will be relayed to local authorities less than a week.