Two-vehicle accident

Published on 20 June 2020
The driver of a 2012 Lexus ES350, ran the red light and struck a 2016 Toyota Tundra,A two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 37 at the South Service Rd. at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 ended with this vehicle about a 1/2 down the road on top of a drainage grate.

One person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with possible injuries. For more information about this and other accidents reported this week, see the June 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

